Mega-yacht moorings coming: policy needed before installation

The Port Authority said all materials needed for the installation of the island’s first dedicated mega-yacht mooring are on island.

Back in January of 2016 billionaire Paul Allen’s 303 ft mega yacht Tatoosh destroyed 14, 000 square feet of coral reef on Grand Cayman’s west side.

Government came to an undisclosed financial settlement with the billionaire’s company, one which did not include an admission of guilt. That settlement money will be used to pay for the moorings.

“As soon as the policy, the management policy is put in place, and we anticipate that happening within the next month, and they will install the mooring and it should be available for this upcoming winter season,” Mr. Reid said.

Mr. Reid said the Department of Environment will be responsible for the installation of the permanent moorings. It will be able to accommodate vessels up to 345 ft in length.

