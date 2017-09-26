C3 Pure Fibre
Mega-yacht moorings coming: policy needed before installation

September 25, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
The Port Authority said all materials needed for the installation of the island’s first dedicated mega-yacht mooring are on island.
Back in January of 2016 billionaire Paul Allen’s 303 ft mega yacht Tatoosh destroyed 14, 000 square feet of coral reef on Grand Cayman’s west side.
Government came to an undisclosed financial settlement with the billionaire’s company, one which did not include an admission of guilt. That settlement money will be used to pay for the moorings.

“As soon as the policy, the management policy is put in place, and we anticipate that happening within the next month, and they will install the mooring and it should be available for this upcoming winter season,” Mr. Reid said.
Mr. Reid said the Department of Environment will be responsible for the installation of the permanent moorings. It will be able to accommodate vessels up to 345 ft in length.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

