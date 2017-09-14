MLA McTaggart faces charges of reckless driving

Minister of Public Finance Roy McTaggart faces charges of reckless driving in traffic court.

The incident stems from an accident in December of 2015.

Mr. McTaggart has pleaded not guilty.

According to the court file, Mr. McTaggart was driving along Poindexter Road, while turning onto Shamrock Road he noticed a car travelling at a high speed.

When he stopped his car the other vehicle swerved.

The driver lost control of the car causing it to flip and land in the bushes.

The victim was treated at George Town Hospital for her injuries and given a breathalyzer test which came back negative.

After attending traffic court on Tuesday, Mr. McTaggart’s bail was extended and the matter is set to return to court February of next year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

