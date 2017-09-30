C3 Pure Fibre
Nat’l Trust sets strategy for 2017-2018

September 29, 2017
Philipp Richter
The National Trust announced a new board as the non-profit rang in it’s 30th anniversary at Pedro St. James Saturday (23 September.)

Re-elected as National Trust Board Chairman for the 2017/2018 year, Andrew Gibb said his team intends to develop a strategic vision for the organization for the next five years as the trust continues their efforts to preserve Cayman heritage sites and the environment for future generations.

“Here in the Cayman Islands, that we identify as our culture and environmental heritage that we even more so treasure it and value it and to make sure that we hand it over to the next generation in as good as a condition as if we received it,” said Chairman of the National Trust, Andrew Gibb.

Over 100 people attended the celebratory event, https://www.facebook.com/NationalTrustCaymanIslands

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

