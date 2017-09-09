C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Sports

Netball narrows the list to five as hiring of new Technical Directors imminent

September 8, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

It’s been over a month since former national coach Violet Murray-Corbin stepped down and President Lucille Seymour began the search for the sports new leader. We caught up with Seymour today and she says the search has yielded some promising candidates, but they won’t just hire anyone.

“We really need special people, people that fit, not just the island but fit the players and fit with the association and fit with your strategic plan.”

Seymour said the candidates who applied hold various netball experience from around the world, with a list that started at fifteen now down to five.

“The search was very expansive,  we had candidates from the regions of New Zealand, Australia, the Caribbean and South Africa.

The selection committee which is made up of Seymour and various netball volunteers and coaches gave each candidate a 60-minute interview, with a specific trait in mind.

“There not really on what we would say is on the ‘youngish side’, and I believe, that’s what Cayman Netball needs. We need people with experience who have been there, and know what we want and where we want to go.”

However, once the job of Technical Director is offered, Seymour said that always doesn’t guarantee their employment, citing the hiring of past coaches whose excitement dwindled for various reasons.

“People are enthusiastic, and then when they come here, they say ‘this is too much’, I don’t think your pay is good enough.”

Seymour goes onto say the future of netball in Cayman lies in the hands of the new technical director’s ability to pass along knowledge to future coaches living on island.

“It doesn’t make sense anymore for the Cayman Islands to bringing in people who aren’t gonna train up people who are gonna remain here, and train the base and train the foundation and help our squad.”

The search for Cayman Netball’s new Technical Director is tentatively scheduled to end this weekend, with a formal offer being made early next week.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: