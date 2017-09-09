Netball narrows the list to five as hiring of new Technical Directors imminent

It’s been over a month since former national coach Violet Murray-Corbin stepped down and President Lucille Seymour began the search for the sports new leader. We caught up with Seymour today and she says the search has yielded some promising candidates, but they won’t just hire anyone.

“We really need special people, people that fit, not just the island but fit the players and fit with the association and fit with your strategic plan.”

Seymour said the candidates who applied hold various netball experience from around the world, with a list that started at fifteen now down to five.

“The search was very expansive, we had candidates from the regions of New Zealand, Australia, the Caribbean and South Africa.

The selection committee which is made up of Seymour and various netball volunteers and coaches gave each candidate a 60-minute interview, with a specific trait in mind.

“There not really on what we would say is on the ‘youngish side’, and I believe, that’s what Cayman Netball needs. We need people with experience who have been there, and know what we want and where we want to go.”

However, once the job of Technical Director is offered, Seymour said that always doesn’t guarantee their employment, citing the hiring of past coaches whose excitement dwindled for various reasons.

“People are enthusiastic, and then when they come here, they say ‘this is too much’, I don’t think your pay is good enough.”

Seymour goes onto say the future of netball in Cayman lies in the hands of the new technical director’s ability to pass along knowledge to future coaches living on island.

“It doesn’t make sense anymore for the Cayman Islands to bringing in people who aren’t gonna train up people who are gonna remain here, and train the base and train the foundation and help our squad.”

The search for Cayman Netball’s new Technical Director is tentatively scheduled to end this weekend, with a formal offer being made early next week.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

