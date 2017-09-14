New shoes for charity

Charity group Rotaract Blue is running a shoe drive for less fortunate families.

It’s the second year in a row the club is partnering with the Department of Children and Family services to help young people in need. The goal this year is to raise enough money to put new shoes on the feet of 30 students, giving them the basics so they can focus on their studies.

“They are the future of our country and you know its important for us to provide them with the necessary tools that they need to progress and further their education,” said Rotaract Blue Director of Community Service, Deanna Blackman.

The shoe drive runs for the month of september.

https://www.facebook.com/Rotaractblue

