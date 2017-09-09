NFL Week One: Sports Guys predictions, Part Deux

Will Seattle upset Green Bay at Lambeau Field? Is Martavis Bryant still an impact player? Will Carson Palmer prove to be effective at the tender age of 37 years old? We find in week one of the NFL Season!

Here’s all the Sports Guys picks from week one lines:

Chiefs over Patriots (NE-8.5)

NY Jets over Buffalo ( BUF -8.5)

Seattle over Green Bay (GB -3.0)

Arizona over Detroit (ARI -2.0)

Atlanta over Chicago (ATL -6.5)

Cincinnati over Baltimore (CIN -3.0)

Pittsburgh over Cleveland (PIT -9.5)

Houston over Jacksonville (HOU -5.0)

Tennessee over Oakland (TEN -2.5)

LA Rams over Indianapolis (LA -3.5)

Carolina over San Francisco (CAR -5.0)

New Orleans over Minnesota (MIN 3.0)

LA Chargers over Denver (DEN -3.0)

Here are your week one fantasy football sleepers:

QB: Carson Palmer, ARI

RB: Kareem Hunt, KC

RB: James White, NE

WR: Marvin Jones, DET

WR: Martavis Bryant, PIT

TE: George Kittle, SF

DEF: Atlanta Falcons

BUST ALERT: Dez Bryant, WR

