No surfers rescued during Irma weekend, confirms police

September 11, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

A warning from police was not enough to deter some thrill-seeking surfers from catching some waves over the weekend.

Our cameras spotted a couple of surfers in the vicinity of Tiki beach, trying their best to “hang ten” in the surf brought on by the outer bands of hurricane Irma.

Despite some ignoring the warning to refrain from water-related activity during the storm, police told Cayman 27 no water-related rescues were recorded at sea over the weekend.

However police confirmed one water-related incident at a swimming pool, where a man was given CPR by a medic. Police said that man recovered.

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

