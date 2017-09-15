C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Environment News

Non-Profits Law has generated ‘tremendous interest’

September 14, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The first Non-Profit organisations have registered under the new charities law, and Thursday (14 September) many others turned up to hear how the legislation impacts them.

The new law aims to ensure non-profits are operating in the public interest, putting measures in place to combat terrorism financing while streamlining the process for non-profit entities.

Policy Officer Wilbur Welcome told Cayman 27 the initial response from the non-profit sector has been robust.

“We’ve actually presented the presentation to over 250 individuals and over 150 organizations, however I want to say if you are a non-profit organization out there and you haven’t attended please feel free to do so,” said Mr. Welcome.

The next information session is Wednesday 20 September at the Government Administration Building.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: