Non-Profits Law has generated ‘tremendous interest’

The first Non-Profit organisations have registered under the new charities law, and Thursday (14 September) many others turned up to hear how the legislation impacts them.

The new law aims to ensure non-profits are operating in the public interest, putting measures in place to combat terrorism financing while streamlining the process for non-profit entities.

Policy Officer Wilbur Welcome told Cayman 27 the initial response from the non-profit sector has been robust.

“We’ve actually presented the presentation to over 250 individuals and over 150 organizations, however I want to say if you are a non-profit organization out there and you haven’t attended please feel free to do so,” said Mr. Welcome.

The next information session is Wednesday 20 September at the Government Administration Building.

