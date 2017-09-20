Non-profits welcome scrutiny under new law

The new Non-profits law hit the books August first, and so far just three charities have submitted paperwork under the new law.

The Financial Services Ministry said with any new legislation comes a certain degree of uncertainty. That’s why it’s hosting a series of informational meetings designed to give a better understanding of the new law.

“As we know, new legislation can sometimes be scary,” said Policy Officer Wilbur Welcome. “People are unsure of the new aspects and what it means for their organizations.”

“I think overall, it’s going to be great for the for the country, it’s great for the nonprofit organizations,” said Andrew Eden.

Mr. Eden told Cayman 27 he is not only the treasurer of the Seafarers Association, he’s involved with the Lion’s Club and the Amateur Radio Society, all of which are non-profit organisations.

A lifelong volunteer, Mr. Eden said he likes what he sees.

“Caymanians are very generous, no matter what, especially when there are disasters, something happening someplace,” said Mr. Eden. “We are right up front to help out wherever we can and it’s good to know that, hey, it’s going to be scrutinized a lot better now.”

He said lower fees and less red tape are both welcome measures.

“It certainly makes things a lot shorter for us to get things approved and all of that,” said Mr. Eden.

“Overall, the reaction we been getting is very positive,” said Mr. Welcome.

Mr. Welcome told Cayman 27 the public stands to benefit from knowing the non-profit organisations they support are up to snuff.

“The register will actually be publicly available, so all basic information of registered nonprofit organizations, you will be able to find on the government website or you will be able to find it at the general registers front counter.”

The new law aims to ensure non-profits are operating in the public interest, and putting measures in place to combat terrorism financing while streamlining the process for non-profit entities.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

