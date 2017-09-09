C3 Pure Fibre
Opposition MLAs on a mission

September 8, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Opposition MLAs kicked off an island-wide campaign today (8 September) to gather information from stakeholders on what areas they would like to see highlighted over the next four years.

Among the first areas of focus, education, and this morning the Opposition MLAs visited the Edna Moyle Primary School in North Side, where they met with faculty and students to learn about their concerns and needs first hand.

“We want to make sure that education is not just verbally the priority of the government, but we want to make sure that the resources represent that as a priority, for instance, we want to see the John Gray High School finished in time for September next year, not in 2020,” said Leader of the Opposition Hon. Ezzard Miller.

The MLAs plan to visit every school and medical facility in the Cayman Islands before the budget is released in October.

