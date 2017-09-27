PAHO report card: Circulatory diseases remain leading cause of death, Climate change impacts regional deaths

In 2013, three out of every five people in the Cayman Islands died of circulatory diseases like heart attacks or tissue diseases like cancer.

And according to the Pan-American Health Organisation the outlook isn’t getting better.

PAHO released its regional health report card today (26 September) and said non-communicable diseases like Heart Disease, Chronic Respiratory Disease, Cancer and Diabetes are responsible for four out of every five deaths in the Caribbean and that number is expected to increase.

Four out of five deaths in the Americas caused by those types of illnesses.

In fact, Paho said while the mortality rate from cardiovascular disease in the Americas had been cut by 20% over the last 10 years. It’s still the main cause of death.

Also of note traffic accidents, violent attacks and the effects of climate change are now among the leading causes of death as well.

While Cayman’s healthcare system is rated better than many in the Americas we are not immune to the health trends impacting others in the area.

Circulatory system diseases are listed as the leading cause of deaths in Cayman. They were responsible for 30% of all deaths in 2013, followed by neoplasm, which includes cancer, accounting for 29%. PAHO said the high cost of health care remains a concern in Cayman. In its health in Americas + 2017 report released Tuesday (26 September) noted that while all residents in Cayman are required to have health insurance coverage "rising health costs continue to pose a challenge to healthcare financing."

The regional health body stressed, “there is a need to address the escalating costs and design a sustainable financing model to ensure the future viability of the system.”

In August Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin acknowledged this challenge in his Strategic Policy Statement, as well as the need for changes.

“Improving the efficiency and effectiveness of our health care system will require a long-term strategic change. A first step would be to talk with industry players including those at the HSA to determine what reforms are needed,” he said.

PAHO pointed out public expenditure on health care increased from 23% in 2011 to 25% in 2015 in Cayman.

There were some positives for the region; Maternal and infant death ratios dropped 14.9% and 24% from 2010 to 2013 and the Americas were declared measles-free last year.

