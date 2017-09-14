Pain free mammograms

The Chrissie Tomlinson Memorial Doctors Hospital has upgraded its technology aimed at detecting breast cancer.

According to Dr. Yaron Rado, its new mammogram machine reduces radiation exposure to patients by 50-percent, and is said to be the most technologically advanced version of mammography available.

“An x ray has a theoretical risk of enducing cancer in itself, this is why we try to reduce the radiation as much as possible in the way that we do the test,” said Dr. Yaron Rado from the CTMH Doctors Hospital.



