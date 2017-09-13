Palm Dale Avenue arson under investigation

Police open an arson investigation, after two cars were set ablaze. And it appears someone tried to start a residence on fire as well.

This all happened early this morning on Palm Dale Avenue in George Town. Police officers and fire personnel responded to a report of two cars on fire.

They put out the fire but the cars were extensively damaged.

Police say a bottle of flammable liquid also was thrown through the window of a house. It did not ignite.

No one was injured in this incident which police are describing as an act of arson.

Anyone who has information regarding the fire is urged to contact police at George Town Police Station.

