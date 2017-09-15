Passengers describe hearing engine failure before emergency landing

Some very tense moments for the 128 passengers aboard that Cayman Airways jet to Tampa this morning (14 September.)

Passengers on that plane described hearing a noise coming from one of the engines just after take off, then being told they were turning around for an emergency landing.

Outside the Arrivals area, after a safe landing, it was hugs all around.

Milly Serpell and her daughter Phoebe reunited with a great big hug after a Cayman Airways jet returned to Owen Roberts International Airport for a safe emergency landing.

“All of us on the plane could kind of tell that one of the engines had shut down, because it made like a jolting noise and it just kind of stopped, all the lights turned off,” said Phoebe Serpell.

She described the moments just after the flight crew announced the engine failure over the loudspeaker.

“I think everybody was panicked at first because we didn’t know what was happening, but they were, they kept reassuring us that we are going to be ok and they handled it very well,” said Phoebe.

As passengers processed the information, the aircraft circled over Cayman, never losing sight of the island, Phoebe reached out to family.

“I had to borrow someone’s phone to call my dad, and make sure they knew about it,” she said.

“It was a difficult drive from my office to the airport to see what was going on, but we were updated that they were on the ground and all were safe,” said Milly Serpell.

With her daughter on the ground safe and sound, Ms. Serpell gave kudos to the pilot and crew for a safe landing.

“How often do they encounter this sort of emergency, and how is their training, all these things go through your head, but obviously experienced guys and girls flying the planes, who are trained well and handled the situation, I couldn’t imagine any better,” said Ms. Serpell.

Sentiments echoed by Phoebe and her fellow passengers.

“When they landed, there was a massive round of applause on the plane, like everyone felt super safe,” said Phoebe Serpell.

As any pilot will tell you, any landing you can walk away from is a good landing. The Cayman Islands Fire Service told Cayman 27 it mobilised its resources in advance of the landing, positioning three aviation trucks and two domestic fire trucks on the tarmac. Nine aerodrome firefighters and five domestic firefighters were on the scene.

Once the plane landed, fire crews using thermal imaging cameras to check the engine. Once they ascertained there was no fire risk, they helped passengers off the plane.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

