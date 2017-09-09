Pay less at the pump: Cayman’s lowest gas prices

You may be inclined to fill up before we start to feel the effects of Category Four storm Hurricane Irma this weekend.

If so, here’s where you can get the best bang for your buck. The Utility Regulation and Competition Office of the Cayman Islands released its list of fuel prices for the week starting 4 September.

Click here for the full list.

Here are six of the most competitive prices, according to OfReg:

Refuel $3.99-$4.10 (Ethanol blend)

Jose’s $4.12

Harbour House $4.13

Peanuts $4. 14

Brown’s Red Bay $4.16

BarCam $4.16

