Pirates week calls on youth

Cayman’s National Festival, Pirates week, turns 40 this year, organizers are making call to the youth to get involved in the festivities.

The Pirates week committee kicked off this years festivities with a jam at the black pearl skatepark at the beginning of September and have events scheduled like a school float parade and a culture jam, to get youths engaged and participating in the festival.

“When youth are more involved, it gives them a sense of responsibility and it also allows them to get more active and explore avenues that they may have not considered before,” said Managing Director of Pirates Week, Melanie McField.

For youths wanting to get involved with the festival email events@piratesweekfestival.com / marketing@tab.ky

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

