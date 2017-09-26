C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Crime News

Police hunt armed man following midday heist

September 25, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police Monday (25 September) hunt an armed man after a midday heist at a Prospect watering hole. 

A man brandishing a handgun robbed the Station Bar off Shamrock Road, according to a police press release. 

The incident happened around 12:20 p.m. 

Police urge anyone with information to call 911 or the George Town Police Station (949-4222), the RCIPS anonymous tip line (949-7777) or the Miami-based Crime Stoppers tip line, 800-TIPS (8477). 

Furthermore, anyone with information can provide it to police using this link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: