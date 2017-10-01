Police investigate “loud explosion” and spent shell found in GT

Police launch an investigation after reports of a “loud explosion” and subsequent discovery of a spent firearm shell Friday (29 September) in the parking lot near Harbour Drive.

No one was injured in the incident, according to an RCIPS press release.

Officers around 11:25 p.m. responded to a report of a “loud explosion” heard in the vicinity of the parking lot behind Margaritaville, according to police. Police established a cordon and conducted a search of the area, recovering one spent shell.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Inspector Joseph Wright at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS their Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

