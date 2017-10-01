C3 Pure Fibre
Police investigate “loud explosion” and spent shell found in GT

September 30, 2017
Kevin Morales
Police launch an investigation after reports of a “loud explosion” and subsequent discovery of a spent firearm shell Friday (29 September) in the parking lot near Harbour Drive. 

No one was injured in the incident, according to an RCIPS press release. 

Officers around 11:25 p.m. responded to a report of a “loud explosion” heard in the vicinity of the parking lot behind Margaritaville, according to police. Police established a cordon and conducted a search of the area, recovering one spent shell.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Inspector Joseph Wright at 949-4222. 

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS their Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

