C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Crime News

Police investigate weekend crashes

September 4, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police are investigating three weekend crashes, one of which resulted in the arrest of a 27-year-old woman for drunk driving.
According to police the first crash happened around 10 am on Friday (1 September) in Pease Bay.  A 23-year-old East End man riding a motorcycle collided into the back of a car. The rider received minor injuries to his leg and face.

Police also recorded two crashes Sunday (4 September.) In the first accident around 4:15pm, a 27-year-old woman was arrested after running into a wall on Crewe Road near Captain Osmond’s Place. She received minor injuries. She’s now on police bail.

In the second incident around 6pm officers responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a car on Sea View Road.
The pedestrian received minor injuries to his right arm and foot.

Anyone with any information regarding these accidents is encouraged to call George Town police station at 949-4222.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: