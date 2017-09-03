Police: Shots fired in George Town, no one wounded

Police Saturday (2 September) are investigating a shooting near Burke’s Plaza, in George Town.

Details are limited at the moment, but police have refuted social media reports of a fatality stemming from the incident.

Police have confirmed one man is nursing injuries to the face after being assaulted by another man around 8:20 p.m.

According to the RCIPS, multiple shots were fired during the incident that occurred on Linwood Drive, Shedden Road near the plaza.

We will have more on this developing story as details come to hand. Do check back for more.

