Premier sees UK’s commitment to Caribbean as Cayman responders continue to aid region

September 13, 2017
Kevin Morales
United Kingdom Foreign Minister Boris Johnson landed in Anguilla Tuesday (12 September) afternoon, soon after Cayman’s own team landed to provide medical help and other essential supplies to those impacted by Hurricane Irma. 

Cayman Islands Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says Mr. Johnson’s arrival signals a new commitment to the British Overseas Territories. 

Cayman’s help in Anguilla includes nearly 16,000 pounds of medicines and medical supplies.

One Anguilla resident was airlifted to Cayman to receive treatment unavailable in that country. 

Police say the 16 RCIPS officers dispatched to the British Virgin Islands are safe and continue to carry out policing duties, including security for aid convoys.

UK-based officers have now joined those from Cayman, who were the first to arrive in BVI. 

The police helicopter has completed 35 flights in Turks and Caicos, assisting with aerial reconnaissance and support.

They were joined yesterday by a UK military team.

