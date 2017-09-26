C3 Pure Fibre
Prospect rape suspect appears in court

September 25, 2017
Philipp Richter
The man accused of raping a woman in her Prospect home earlier this month made his initial court appearance today (25 September.)

Okeno Solomon, 24, faces five charges stemming from the alleged incident including; two counts of rape, one count of aggravated burglary, one count of burglary and one count of theft.
Police allege Mr. Solomon broke into a woman’s house in the early hours of September 13th and raped her.
He’s remanded into custody and will appear in Grand Court on 6 October.
No bail was applied for on his behalf.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

