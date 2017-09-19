C3 Pure Fibre
Prospect women worried about sexual assaults; call on police, Premier to take action

September 19, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Female prospect residents registered their concern over rising crime and recent sexual assaults in the area as Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin met with his Red Bay constituents on Saturday (16 September.)
Their concerns follow the most recent attack, the rape of a woman in her home last Monday (11 September.) Women attending the meeting at the Cayman Islands Sailing Club in Red Bay expressed fears for their safety. They also questioned the limited information shared following the incident which Premier McLaughlin addressed.
“In this particular case the police are confident they will get the individual concerned because of certain things that have occurred. But in the meantime, they have to behave in a certain way,” Mr McLaughlin said.
Inspector Courtney Myles added officers were on the ground in the area patrolling.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

