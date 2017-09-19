Prospect women worried about sexual assaults; call on police, Premier to take action

Female prospect residents registered their concern over rising crime and recent sexual assaults in the area as Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin met with his Red Bay constituents on Saturday (16 September.)

Their concerns follow the most recent attack, the rape of a woman in her home last Monday (11 September.) Women attending the meeting at the Cayman Islands Sailing Club in Red Bay expressed fears for their safety. They also questioned the limited information shared following the incident which Premier McLaughlin addressed.

“In this particular case the police are confident they will get the individual concerned because of certain things that have occurred. But in the meantime, they have to behave in a certain way,” Mr McLaughlin said.

Inspector Courtney Myles added officers were on the ground in the area patrolling.

