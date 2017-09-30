Raznovich takes on Immigration, this time he’s fighting for Caymanian same sex couples

Dr. Leonardo Raznovich is taking on Immigration authorities once again. This time he is championing the cause of a married Caymanian same-sex couple who had their immigration application rejected. He said the same-sex couple was told the decision in his immigration case, which was decided by the Immigration Appeals Tribunal in July 2016, does not extend to benefit Cayman nationals.

Dr. Raznovich spoke with Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales and Janelle Muttoo live from Australia this evening (29 September.) He is accusing the Immigration board of both homophobia and discrimination.

