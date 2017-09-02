C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Crime Culture News Politics

RCIPS acknowledges ‘failures’ in child abuse cases after review

September 1, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The RCIPS is acknowledging what it called a ‘corporate failure’ on the part of the Family Services Unit to manage its investigations into child abuse cases.

A three-person team of UK officers has completed a four-month review of the FSU, triggered by scathing criticism from Justice Timothy Owen following a 2016 case. In that case two men accused of molesting an 11-year old girl walked free.

The review team looked at 92 open cases dating back to 2012.

“They were able to close off those 89 cases with confidence, to say that we are happy enough, we reviewed them, and all the inquiries that need to be done have been done,” said Police Commissioner Derek Byrne.

“There are three cases that we are red flagging for you. We didn’t put that number on them, that’s the result of their own probe, their inquiries, and investigations,” he added.

Police told Cayman 27 one case out of those three may still proceed to court. No charges or court proceedings are anticipated in the other two cases.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: