RCIPS acknowledges ‘failures’ in child abuse cases after review

The RCIPS is acknowledging what it called a ‘corporate failure’ on the part of the Family Services Unit to manage its investigations into child abuse cases.

A three-person team of UK officers has completed a four-month review of the FSU, triggered by scathing criticism from Justice Timothy Owen following a 2016 case. In that case two men accused of molesting an 11-year old girl walked free.

The review team looked at 92 open cases dating back to 2012.

“They were able to close off those 89 cases with confidence, to say that we are happy enough, we reviewed them, and all the inquiries that need to be done have been done,” said Police Commissioner Derek Byrne.

“There are three cases that we are red flagging for you. We didn’t put that number on them, that’s the result of their own probe, their inquiries, and investigations,” he added.

Police told Cayman 27 one case out of those three may still proceed to court. No charges or court proceedings are anticipated in the other two cases.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

