RCIPS seeks public’s view on new crime initiative- Business Watch

The RCIPS is working on a new way to protect businesses in George Town and last night (15 September) they took the plan to the public for feedback.

It’s called Business Watch, a proposed initiative aimed at linking small businesses with the police, to share information about issues affecting the community and to come up with ways to solve them. Business owners highlighted their concerns, like petty theft and low level nuisance in George Town.

“And so what looks like a small issue is actually quite a big problem and its effecting a lot of different stores, so we really need that, that information and all information to come to the police,” said Community Police Officer Jonathan Kern

“I guess instead of talking about it, do something about it, the topics that we had here,” said Café Del Sol’s Marcio Kelly.

Officer Kern, Community officer for the George Town waterfront and West Bay Road, said no time limit has been set for the start of Business Watch since it still requires community support to be successful.

