RCIPS searches for missing teenager

Police launch a search for a teenage girl missing since Friday (29 September) afternoon, according to an RCIPS press release.

Fourteen-year old Moteshia Tashika Mothen, of the Francis Bodden Girls home, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the Shedden Road area of George Town, police say. She was wearing a John Gray High School uniform. Ms. Mothen is described as approximately 5-feet tall with a slim built and of dark brown complexion. She has black, short and curly natural hair.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Ms. Mothen is urged to contact the George Town Police Station at 949 -4222.

This is the second time this month police launched a search for a teenage girl residing at the Francis Bodden Girls home. Earlier this moth, 15-year old Roseanna Redden was missing for nearly a week before she was located.

