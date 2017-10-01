C3 Pure Fibre
RCIPS searches for missing teenager

September 30, 2017
Kevin Morales
Police launch a search for a teenage girl missing since Friday (29 September) afternoon, according to an RCIPS press release. 

Fourteen-year old Moteshia Tashika Mothen, of the Francis Bodden Girls home, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the Shedden Road area of George Town, police say. She was wearing a John Gray High School uniform. Ms. Mothen is described as approximately 5-feet tall with a slim built and of dark brown complexion. She has black, short and curly natural hair.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Ms. Mothen is urged to contact the George Town Police Station at 949 -4222.

This is the second time this month police launched a search for a teenage girl residing at the Francis Bodden Girls home. Earlier this moth, 15-year old Roseanna Redden was missing for nearly a week before she was located

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

