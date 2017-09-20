C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

RCIPS team to remain in BVI to continue relief efforts

September 19, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman’s police officers will remain in the British Virgin Islands until the passage of Hurricane Maria.
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin today (19 September) announced the 16-member team will continue relief efforts as will the medical team in Anguilla.
Matthew Forbes, Head of Cayman’s Governor’s Office is on the ground with the officers.
He said the team is barrelling down for the passage of Hurricane Maria which is already starting to pound the island.
“I think they have done a very job down here and I think what they have done on the ground has made a difference and that helps to keep spirits up so I think they are fine. They are all happy to stay here and they are ready to get back onto the streets and start doing their jobs again,” Mr Forbes said.
Mr Forbes said the team is in a secure location and there are tonnes of relief supplies in BVI with more expected once the hurricane passes.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

