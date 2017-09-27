Questions have been raised in the US about the use of donations being solicited for hurricane relief by the Red Cross. Here in Cayman the local Red Cross is also raising funds and Deputy Director Carolina Ferriera joined Janelle Muttoo to clear the air on how the locally generated funds are being used.
-
Share This!
Red Cross assures relief funds are reaching the people who need it
September 26, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
News
BREAKING: Lightning strike sparks fire at HMP Northward
September 27, 2017
News
Immigration Department cuts work permit fees for hurricane evacuees
September 27, 2017
News
BVI evacuee kids welcomed in school
September 27, 2017
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.