Robbery at Da Station bar worries community

Prospect residents say they have been left feeling uneasy after yesterday’s (25 September) midday armed heist at a local bar.

Police continue to search for the man they believe held up the Station Bar and then stole a car as the getaway vehicle. The vehicle has since been recovered.

Monday’s armed robbery hit close to home for Anthea de Carufel, office manager at the Seafarers’ Association.

“It’s definitely not what I promote as Cayman when I’m away to people, I say it’s the most beautiful place. People are so friendly, it is safe, you can go for walks on the beach at night. Now that I’m back home I said I don’t know about that anymore,” said Ms. de Carufel.

Ms. Carufel said she’s worried about crime and now she’s left questioning safety in the community.

“It is very unsettling for a female in the area I guess, but most of all I’m not too surprised,” she added.

When asked what could drive someone to rob an establishment in the middle of the day with a weapon, Thomas Russell was felt the desperation of unemployment was to blame.

Mr. Russel said, “There’s so much in Cayman we’re classed as such a high society and we have so many unemployed people and these are the things that they resort to. Robbing and stealing they hold up people at gun point. It’s just ridiculous.”

The owner of well known convenience store McRuss said he felt that more needs to be done when it comes to prevention.

“Officers should be in the area at all times being that these things are regularly occurring. I’m pretty sure in West Bay road you don’t hear it too often because police is always up and down on West Bay road. We don’t have enough police presence and that is why things like this happen,” said Mr. Russell.

It is not certain what must be done to stop these crimes from happening, but he felt in order to make a difference we must work together to improve.

“As the community if we don’t stand up together to help the government solve these problems, they’re gonna just keep happening,” said Mr. Russell.

