Rough seas expected to continue as Irma moves north (videos & photo gallery)

September 10, 2017
Kevin Morales
Cloudiness and thundershowers along with fresh southwesterly winds and rough seas are expected to continue in the Cayman Islands through Sunday (10 September) as Hurricane Irma moves towards Florida, according to the Cayman Islands National Weather Service.

Passing Hurricane Irma caused rough seas throughout the Cayman Islands. There are reports of a few fallen trees in Cayman Brac. Cayman Brac Power & Light’s Jonathan Tibbetts says a handful of residences lost power starting about midnight on Saturday (9 September) but power was quickly restored.

Radar images show scattered showers over the Cayman area moving northeast.

A small craft warning remains in effect.

The NWS says to expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunder. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s. Winds will be southwest at 23 to 28 miles per hour with higher gusts. 

Seas will be rough with wave heights of 5 to 7 feet.

On Saturday (9 September), seas began to become rough throughout the Cayman Islands.

Police early Sunday closed a section of North Church St. from Mary Street to Bodden Road due to wave conditions they say are dangerous to road users.

Cayman Brac recorded 2.87 inches of rain over the last 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS says Grand Cayman recorded trace amounts of rain.

The eye of category 3 Hurricane Irma was located about 50 miles south-southwest of Key West, Florida at about 4 a.m. The storm continues to move to the northwest at about eight miles per hour. It boasts sustained maximum winds of 130 miles per hour.

Irma’s powerful winds have devastated the Caribbean, causing at least two dozen deaths.

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

