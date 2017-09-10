C3 Pure Fibre
Rough seas shut down section of North Church Street

September 10, 2017
Kevin Morales
North Church Street has been blocked by the police between Mary Street and Bodden Road due to sea action police say makes the roadway dangerous for road users, according to an RCIPS press release.

The public is being warned to treat wave action in that area and elsewhere with caution.

Police ask members of the public with any information in relation to other areas which are being affected be weather, wave action or storm surge and which could pose a danger to the public should be reported to 9494222.

Further notification will follow as soon as conditions change, police say.

Rough seas, strong winds, cloudy skies and intermittent showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Cayman Islands area Sunday (10 September) as category 3 Hurricane Irma continues to move west north-west.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

