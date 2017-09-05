Scores turn out for Lions Club 6th Prostate and Colon Cancer Event

The Lions Club of Grand Cayman hosted their annual Prostate and Colon Cancer Event (PACCE) Sunday (3 September) in memory of former Lions member Delano Hislop who passed away from colon cancer in 2011.

Scores of runners came out for the 6th annual event aimed at spreading awareness on prostate, colon and testicular cancer. Board member Carmin Godfrey said the awareness has increased significantly in Cayman.

“The men are not so afraid to go do their testing what we’ve done over the years we’ve had awareness meetings where free HSA testings is available to all men that come out and they would get their results back out to them,” Ms. Godfrey stated.

Each year the club aims to raise around $50,000 for pamphlets and seminars to spread awareness about the different cancers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

