Scotiabank helps employee’s

Scotiabank’s Cayman branch extends a helping hand to their offices in the Caribbean, to support employees affected by recent Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

On Tuesday, Senior Compliance Officer for Scotiabank Cayman, Ingrid Miller, traveled to Anguilla to drop off 11 boxes of supplies requested from the 21 staff members there. Those supplies ran the gambit including baby items, batteries and food. On Wednesday, two additional staff members flew to Turks and Caicos to drop off aid items. Scotiabank says so far, it has donated over half a million US dollars to recovery efforts in the Caribbean region.

“Because I think the employees are the heart of any company and Scotia bank realizes that and in the time of greatest need during hurricane (season) they have stepped up to the plate and they have proven that indeed their employees are the heart of the organization,” said Senior Compliance officer for Scotiabank, Ingrid Miller.

Scotiabank is making plans to send supplies over to Dominica in the near future.

