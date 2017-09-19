Skeletal remains found in BT to be tested off island; could be extended period before results are in

It could be some time still before police know how to move forward with their investigation surrounding skeletal remains found in a Bodden Town lot.

The RCIPS on Friday (15 September) confirmed bones were found on a property off Bodden Town Road.

They say they received a tip from a member of the public earlier in the week.

A police spokesperson Monday (18 September) confirms forensic testing of the remains will be done off island. She says it could be an “extended period” before the test results are in.

Police said last week the testing will determine their next investigative steps, if any.

