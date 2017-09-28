C3 Pure Fibre
SOL: Jackson Point fire investigation moving forward

September 27, 2017
Kevin Morales
Representatives from SOL Petroleum say the investigation into what caused the July fire inside a tank holding 14,000 barrels of diesel is moving forward. 

The blaze at Jackson Point Terminal took firefighters eight hours to extinguish and caused hundreds of nearby residents to evacuate their homes. 

The tank has now been drained and investigators plan to have the inside of the tank inspected, according to a SOL spokesperson. They say it could be several more weeks before the investigation is complete and the findings will be shared with the public when they are available. 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

