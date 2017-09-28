SOL: Jackson Point fire investigation moving forward

Representatives from SOL Petroleum say the investigation into what caused the July fire inside a tank holding 14,000 barrels of diesel is moving forward.

The blaze at Jackson Point Terminal took firefighters eight hours to extinguish and caused hundreds of nearby residents to evacuate their homes.

The tank has now been drained and investigators plan to have the inside of the tank inspected, according to a SOL spokesperson. They say it could be several more weeks before the investigation is complete and the findings will be shared with the public when they are available.

