News

Southwest’s flight route from GCM to Fort Lauderdale reopens

September 13, 2017
Kevin Morales
Another day, another flight route reopens to South Florida.

One day after Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reopened its doors to customers following Hurricane Irma, the Southwest Flight from Grand Cayman to Fort Lauderdale is back on.

The route resumed Wednesday (13 September) and the flight from Grand Cayman to FLL touched down right around 2:30 p.m.

All Cayman Airways flights to south Florida are back on as scheduled.

A spokesperson for American Airlines tells Cayman 27 its regularly scheduled routes to Miami won’t resume until Saturday (16 September). 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

