Southwest’s flight route from GCM to Fort Lauderdale reopens

Another day, another flight route reopens to South Florida.

One day after Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reopened its doors to customers following Hurricane Irma, the Southwest Flight from Grand Cayman to Fort Lauderdale is back on.

The route resumed Wednesday (13 September) and the flight from Grand Cayman to FLL touched down right around 2:30 p.m.

All Cayman Airways flights to south Florida are back on as scheduled.

A spokesperson for American Airlines tells Cayman 27 its regularly scheduled routes to Miami won’t resume until Saturday (16 September).

