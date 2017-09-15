Sports Guys Thursday Night Football predictions

Week two in the National Football League has arrived, as the Houston Texans travel to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengal. Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson will start the first game of his career after replacing Tom Savage in the second half of a 29-7 loss to Jacksonville. Watson finished with 12-23 with 101 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton had a week to forget, finishing 16-31 with 170 yards and 4 interceptions in a 20-0 loss to Baltimore in their home opener.

With Cincinnati home favorites (-6) the Bengals could have the advantage on the short week, however Dalton is no fan of Thursday’s nights. In five Thursday night games, the ‘Red Rifle’ has thrown only 5 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

Give me the Texans, final score 21-10.

Here are the Sports Guys Fantasy Starters for Week Two:

QB: Derek Carr vs NYJ

RB: Lamar Miller at CIN

WR: Adam Thielen at PIT

TE: Cam Brate vs CHI

Sleeper: Tyrell Williams at MIA

Bust Alert: Cincinnati Running Backs

