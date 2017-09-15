C3 Pure Fibre
Sports Guys Thursday Night Football predictions

September 14, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Week two in the National Football League has arrived, as the Houston Texans travel to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengal. Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson will start the first game of his career after replacing Tom Savage in the second half of a 29-7 loss to Jacksonville. Watson finished with 12-23 with 101 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton had a week to forget, finishing 16-31 with 170 yards and 4 interceptions in a 20-0 loss to Baltimore in their home opener.

With Cincinnati home favorites (-6) the Bengals could have the advantage on the short week, however Dalton is no fan of Thursday’s nights. In five Thursday night games, the ‘Red Rifle’ has thrown only 5 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

Give me the Texans, final score 21-10.

Here are the Sports Guys Fantasy Starters for Week Two:

QB: Derek Carr vs NYJ
RB: Lamar Miller at CIN
WR: Adam Thielen at PIT
TE: Cam Brate vs CHI
Sleeper: Tyrell Williams at MIA
Bust Alert: Cincinnati Running Backs
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

