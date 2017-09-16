C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

Teen missing five days, police seek public’s help

September 16, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a 15-year-old girl reportedly missing after visiting the hospital five days ago.

Roseanna Redden, of the Francis Bodden Girls home, went missing on Tuesday (12 September) when she eluded her caregivers while attending the hospital, according to the RCIPS.

Police say she was taken to the hospital and later left without her caregivers’ permission.

The teen was last seen wearing black pants, a black blouse and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ms. Redden is urged to contact the George Town Police Station at 949 -4222.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

