Teen missing five days, police seek public’s help

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a 15-year-old girl reportedly missing after visiting the hospital five days ago.

Roseanna Redden, of the Francis Bodden Girls home, went missing on Tuesday (12 September) when she eluded her caregivers while attending the hospital, according to the RCIPS.

Police say she was taken to the hospital and later left without her caregivers’ permission.

The teen was last seen wearing black pants, a black blouse and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ms. Redden is urged to contact the George Town Police Station at 949 -4222.

