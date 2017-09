Missing teenager Roseanne Redden has been located, according to an RCIPS press release.

The teenager was reported missing for nearly a week.

Police Monday (18 September) say the 15-year-old appears to be in good health.

She went missing last Tuesday (12 September) when she eluded her caregivers while at the hospital.

She lives at the Francis Bodden Girls Home.

Ms. Redden also was reported missing in January of this year and in November of 2014.

