Nearly 20 sea turtle hatchlings were found dead in the road, after being misoriented by lights near a nesting beach.

The Department of Environment said 60 endangered hatchlings were led astray by lights near Cemetery beach on Friday (15 September.)

When baby sea turtles hatch, they follow the brightest light they can see, and if this is not the moon or stars, they head toward artificial lights, which often results in death.

The DOE told Cayman 27 33 nests have misoriented this season. The DOE said these hatchling deaths show the need for turtle friendly lighting.

