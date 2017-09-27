C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Unhitched trailer collides with car

September 26, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

A motor vehicle accident this morning (26 September) caused traffic to pile up just before the Cayman National Bank roundabout.

Police said around 7:45 Tuesday morning (26 September) emergency personnel responded to a crash at Huldah Avenue in George Town where an unhitched trailer from a truck collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Police said the driver was transported to the Cayman Islands hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Signage was also damaged and police said the matter remains under investigation.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: