UPDATE: Man killed in North Side stabbing identified as 23-year-old Azzan Sherieff

September 18, 2017
Kevin Morales
Police identify the man fatally stabbed in North Side Sunday (17 September) as 23-year-old Azzan Sherieff. 

A 25-year-old North Side woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, according to an RCIPS press release. She remains in police custody. 

The victim and suspect were known to each other, according to police. 

Fire, emergency services and police responded to a residence on Union Street, in North Sound, around 5:20 p.m. and found a man had been stabbed and had difficulty breathing, according to police. Police say CPR was administered and the man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for more on this developing story. 

 

 

 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

