Watching Maria: Dominica still without power, water

Hurricane Maria is on the move. The deadly storm has lashed the north coast of the Dominican Republic, and is bearing down on the Turks and Caicos.

The scope of the devastation in the sovereign Commonwealth of Dominica, struck by the full category five force of hurricane Maria, is just coming to light more than three days after landfall.

As of this afternoon, there were seven confirmed fatalities, and that number is expected to grow as damage is assessed in more remote parts of the mountainous island. The island is said to be ‘in a daze,’ no power, no water, and communications with the outside world have been spotty at best.

Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerritt was airlifted to the neighboring island of Antigua where he detailed the widespread devastation.

“Private homes have been damaged, some beyond any form of repair, all flat on their faces, many of our schools have been destroyed, our main hospital is without electricity now,” said Mr. Skerritt in an interview with ABS television.

Mr. Skerritt said many on his island were very well prepared for the storm and its aftermath, but many of those survival supplies have been compromised by flood waters.

