C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Crime News

Water woes as leak affects GT residents

September 6, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Some George Town residents may find decreased water pressure in their homes as the Water Authority continues to try and fix a damaged water line which left some residents without water Tuesday (5 September.)
The Water Authority said it’s partially shutting down its George Town water supply from 9.30pm to continue repair works.
It says some areas in and around George Town will have water supplied via other facilities.
An e-mail sent to the Water Authority asking if any customers can expect to be completely without water was not answered.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: