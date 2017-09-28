Weathers: Lack of 50-meter pool turns 150 swimmers away, causes safety concerns

CIASA Technical Director Bailey Weathers says the issue of the 50-meter pool, or lack there of, is not only a matter of meeting the demand of the aspiring swimmers, but a matter of safety.

“We have children drown every year in Cayman, and we just don’t feel like that’s something that’s necessary. With the right aquatic facility, we can teach everyone to swim.”

Weathers goes onto say CIASA’s ‘Learn to Swim’ program can no longer accommodate the high demand at the government’s facility, the Lion’s Aquatic Centre in George Town.

“We really don’t have space for about 150 kids who need to learn to swim.” Weathers reiterates safety as a major concern, citing the dimensions of the facility as limiting.

“Our government pool is four feet deep, it’s really too shallow to do racing starts for bigger kids.”

The conversation of the 50-meter pool has been ongoing in Cayman for decades. However, since the appointment of new Sports Minister Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly five months ago, the hope of a new facility under the government’s new regime is not off to a promising start.

“I have never spoken to the Minister, I know some of the CIASA representatives at the end of the summer, and that was one of the topics they discussed.”

