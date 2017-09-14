C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Webster donates $1k to Skate park for afterschool programmes

September 13, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Former political candidate Kenrick Webster has donated $1,000 to the skate park in Grand Harbour for after-school activities.

Mr. Webster said the money came from his political campaign earlier this year and said during his campaign he announced he would give his deposit to the community and he has decided to choose Cayman’s youth as the beneficiary much to the delight of youth ambassadors like Michael Myles.

“I’m ecstatic because this could only make us better the park is now a multipurpose facility we have after school programmes here,” Mr. Myles said.

Mr. Myles said with the park being more multi-purpose, the thousand dollars will help to provide some new facilities at the park.

 

 

 

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: