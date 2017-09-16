Will Watford’s win streak come to an end at the hands of Manchester City? Will Arsenal climb the table against defending PL champs Chelsea? That and more in your Premier League preview!
-
Share This!
Week 5: Premier League Preview
September 15, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Sports
Sports Guys Thursday Night Football predictions
September 14, 2017
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.