Woman raped in Prospect

Police are on the hunt for a suspect they say raped a woman early this morning in her prospect home.
According to the RCIPS around three this morning. A woman said an unknown man broke into her Lantern Point residence and raped her.
He is described as 5’10” and brown complexion.
He was seen leaving in a white Kia Picanto after the incident.
The matter is currently under police investigation and ask for anyone with information to contact Detective Inspector Dave Morrison at 916-1045
