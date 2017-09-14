Woman raped in Prospect

Police are on the hunt for a suspect they say raped a woman early this morning in her prospect home.

According to the RCIPS around three this morning. A woman said an unknown man broke into her Lantern Point residence and raped her.

He is described as 5’10” and brown complexion.

He was seen leaving in a white Kia Picanto after the incident.

The matter is currently under police investigation and ask for anyone with information to contact Detective Inspector Dave Morrison at 916-1045

