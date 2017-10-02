C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Parade of Lights
News

2nd quarter CPI, unemployment rate up vs. 2016

October 2, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

The cost of products in the Cayman Islands is more expensive in the second quarter of this year than the same period of 2016, while unemployment is up, according to the Economics and Statistics Office.  

The ESO reports the Consumer Price Index increased by 2.2 percent.

The largest contributor to the increase, according to the ESO, 7.9 percent rise in the price index for restaurants and hotels.

Overall and Caymanian unemployment is up in the second quarter.

Overall unemployment is at 4.1 percent, higher than the 3.8 percent in the same period last year.

Caymanian unemployment is at 6.2 percent, up from 5.7 percent in the spring of 2016, but lower than the fall 2016 unemployment rate.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: